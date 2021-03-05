Fairfield Twp. police looking for at-large suspect in drive-by shooting

Mar. 5—Fairfield Twp. police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road that happened this afternoon.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a home in the Tyler's Creek Townhomes on a call that shots were fired into a residence. Officers found multiple shell casings in front of the residence, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. They also observed where a bullet went into a nearby home, he said.

Responding patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the area and the occupants had two loaded firearms. No one was injured by the shooting.

Three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting have been identified, McCroskey said. Two of the three ― Dequan R. Hodges, 19, and Vernon K. Mitchell, 39 ― have been taken into custody, and officers are attempting to locate the third, Darnell "King" Mooney, 20, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Mooney is charged with improper discharge of firearms into a habitation, a second-degree felony.

Hodges is charged with complicity to improperly discharge of firearms into a habitation, a second-degree felony. Mitchell is charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

One of the two recovered weapons was a shotgun, police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the crime or at-large suspect sh ould call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-4179.