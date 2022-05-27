Fairfield Township Walmart shooting: Police track suspect to hotel, make arrest

The suspect in a deadly shooting in a Fairfield Township Walmart store is under arrest, according to Fairfield Township Police Captain Doug Lanier.

A shopper was killed, and a worker was hospitalized after the shooting at the Walmart at 3201 Princeton Road. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m.

Police identified the suspect overnight as Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton.

He was taken into custody in the Lowe’s parking lot off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 shortly after 4 a.m., Lanier confirmed.

Brown was booked into the Butler County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability, according to Lanier. Additional charges are possible.

Officers tracked the suspect by cell phone pings to the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A SWAT team was in place shortly before 4 a.m. and multiple law enforcement officers were seen going into the hotel.

During a search of the hotel, Brown jumped out of a first-floor window and dropped a handgun as he attempted to run, Lanier said. Police took him into custody after a brief foot chase.

The SWAT team left by 4:40 a.m.

Police said Brown attempted to steal items from the electronics section of the store. A shopper intervened but Brown ran toward the front of the store where another shopper tried to stop him, police said.

Brown then pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that shopper, police said.

An employee who was in the area and tried to help was also struck by a bullet. The employee was taken to UC West Chester for medical treatment and is in serious condition, according to police.

Hamilton police detectives later located the suspect's vehicle and found a passenger in the car. The passenger and other witnesses were interviewed before police tracked the suspect to the hotel.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, call Fairfield Township detectives at 513-887-4179 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shooting at Walmart Bridgewater Falls: Suspect in custody