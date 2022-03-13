Fairfield's Team Teddy Raises $1.3M; St. Baldrick's Live For 2022

FAIRFIELD, CT — After two years as a virtual event, Fairfield's Team Teddy St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, which has collected $1.3 million for pediatric cancer research since 2010, will be back in-person at Osborn Hill School.



The event will take place 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the school, 760 Stillson Road.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck just days before the 2020 event, organizers had no idea how Team Teddy could stay strong through the challenging months and years that lay ahead. But creative participants, donors, event coordinators, volunteer barbers, and sponsors kept it going as a virtual event, raising over $75,000 in both 2020 and 2021, according to a news release from an organizer. Local businesses and families continued to donate prizes for a raffle, which was carried out live online.

Shavees got buzzed at home and posted the videos on social media. When volunteer barbers were allowed to reopen, they gave free shaves to event participants. One very dedicated shavee and top fundraiser, Chris Bolash, even grew his hair out for months, then shaped it into a coronavirus with spike proteins using red and green paint and rubber bands before defiantly shaving it all off. With $54,000 raised so far for 2022, the event, in its 12th year, has hit $1.3 million, the news release said.

Team Teddy was founded in honor of Teddy Gerber, who was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma in 2009, when he was just 8 years old. One of Teddy's most joyful times during his illness was the St. Baldrick's event at Osborn Hill School named in his honor. He was the star, overseeing the first shavee of the night (his older brother, John), as well as many of his friends. He passed away after bravely fighting his illness for nine months.

The money, raised for research, goes towards grants that allow scientists to better understand pediatric cancers and how to treat them more effectively, giving children like Teddy a better chance to recover, according to the news release.

Those who want to contribute without going bald can sponsor a shavee, buy treats at the bake sale, or purchase raffle tickets. Organizers encourage those who do not feel comfortable gathering in public yet to participate virtually. To sign up to be a shavee, make a donation or check out local sponsors, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/108/2022.

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch