Fairgoers raced for safety after shooting Saturday night
Hundreds of state fairgoers raced for safety Saturday night after one person was shot near the Midway.
Authorities say the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, police heard shots ring out. The area was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement” at the time.
Authorities later found a victim who was taken to the hospital. The Minnesota BCA is assisting with the investigation.
The fair began closing early—at about 10:20 p.m. “due to disturbances” in the area of the Midway.
