Fairhaven and New Bedford fire crews respond to boat fire in Fairhaven

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times

FAIRHAVEN — New Bedford and Fairhaven fire crews are on the scene of a boat fire in a vessels docked at the bottom of Washington and Water streets in Fairhaven Thursday morning.

A boat in Fairhaven caught on fire Thursday morning.
According to a source on the scene, the boat was under repair when it caught fire.

