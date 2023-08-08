Fairhaven man dies after 911 calls made to parking lot of New Bedford bar, DA says

Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a 36-year-old Fairhaven man who was found in the parking lot of a New Bedford bar on Monday night, the district attorney said Tuesday.

John Blomgren was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police responded to Knuckleheads Sports Bar and Grill on MacArthur Drive, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, New Bedford Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a male had been struck by a vehicle in the bar’s parking lot.

The victim, who was later identified as Blomgren, was taken by ambulance to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Quinn said.

Further details were not immediately released.

New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW