Fairhaven police searching for missing woman last seen near Pope Beach

Standard-Times
·1 min read

FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven Police Chief Michael J. Myers, who has activated the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue Unit, reports that rescuers are searching for a woman who was last seen in the area of Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue on Monday.

Anapaula Huggins, age 43, was last seen on video surveillance at approximately 7:30 a.m. She was reported missing at approximately 11:30 a.m.

According to family members, she left her Raymond Street residence this morning with her dog. The dog was found by Fairhaven Animal Control at approximately 9:30 a.m., with no sign of Huggins.

Huggins is approximately 5 feet-8 inches tall, with black hair. She is wearing black pants and a maroon jacket.

First responders are currently searching the shoreline from the land and the water, and are using assets from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue Team, a Drone Unit, K-9 units from multiple agencies, Harbormasters, and the Fairhaven Police and Fire Departments.

A man walks on Popes Beach in Fairhaven where a woman went missing on Monday, March 6.

Anyone who locates Huggins or believes they may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Fairhaven police search for missing woman last seen Pope Beach

