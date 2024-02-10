Fairhope High School graduate appointed as FERC Commissioner by President Biden

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope High School graduate was appointed by President Biden to a position at the White House.

Willie Phillips, a graduate of Fairhope High School, was appointed as the Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Phillips, who grew up near Mobile has served as a FERC Commissioner since November of 2021, according to a White House press release.

Willie Phillips, Fairhope High School graduate, appointed as Chair of the FERC (Courtesy: Cassandra McAboy, City of Mobile)

Although Philips is a prominent figure in Washington, an article by Energy Wire highlights how it has not always looked that way.

“I know exactly what it feels like to go without utility service until the next paycheck and to wake up in the freezing cold because we could not afford natural gas,” Philips said.

Philips is now described as a “thoughtful and innovative leader” with experience in public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance.

According to the White House’s press release, Philips’s new role will help “in spurring access to reliable, affordable carbon-free energy moving across the county.”

