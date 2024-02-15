Fairhope man arrested after punching emergency personnel, driving under the influence

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A co-owner of Gambino’s Italian Restaurant in Fairhope was arrested around 11:20 Tuesday night after police received a call about a single-vehicle crash.

Officers said the single-car crash happened at the intersection of Bromley Road and Jimmy Faulkner Drive in Spanish Fort.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said Joshua Ryan Gambino, 51, ran off the road.

Joshua Ryan Gambino. (Photo courtesy of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

“My officer saw a Hummer H3 that had left the roadway was probably 30 to 40 yards into the wood line and struck a tree, and there was one subject out around the vehicle,” Barber said.

Gambino was injured, and officers confirmed he was disoriented.

“It appeared he was under the influence of something,” Barber said. “The suspect then becomes a little belligerent with the EMS personnel and the firefighters that were there trying to render aid to him, during the course of that, Mr. Gambino actually struck one of the firefighters in the face.”

The firefighter who was struck is OK.

Gambino is no stranger to law enforcement. He has been in and out of Baldwin County Jail since 1990.

Gambino is charged with second-degree assault and driving under the influence. Officers are still investigating what Gambino had in his system that night.

Gambino was released from jail Wednesday after 4 p.m.

