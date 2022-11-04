Fairlawn man convicted of forgery for altering STD test to conceal herpes

A Fairlawn man was convicted this week of altering his results on a sexually transmitted disease test to conceal herpes from a woman he was dating.

Christopher Baum, 55, pleaded no contest and was found guilty Wednesday of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Kelly McLaughlin gave Baum a one-year suspended prison sentence and placed him on probation for three years. She also ordered Baum to pay a $2,500 fine, be monitored by a GPS for 90 days and have no contact with his former girlfriend.

Attorney Jake Will represented Baum.

Baum’s former girlfriend claims Baum raped her at a California hotel. When she sought medical treatment, she said she discovered she had herpes and that Baum had lied to her about the results of a test for sexually transmitted diseases.

Baum’s ex-girlfriend has taken criminal and civil action against Baum in both Ohio and California. Baum has also filed a countersuit against her, claiming she has slandered him.

