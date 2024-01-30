Fairlawn warns of lithium battery disposal hazards after hoverboard fire in city compactor

Fairlawn posted this image of a hoverboard that caught fire Jan. 24 in the city's trash compactor. It was removed and the lithium battery fire was allowed to burn out.

Attention Fairlawn recyclers: Hoverboards not wanted.

Not if the lithium battery is still attached, that is.

On Jan. 24, someone dropped off a hoverboard at the Andrew E. Sombati Compactor/Recycling facility in the city with incendiary results.

The hoverboard was placed into the city trash compactor and caught on fire, the city posted in an online warning about mixing lithium and recyclables.

The danger of lithium battery fires

Lithium fires are notorious for being difficult to extinguish, since water can fuel the fire, making it worse.

Such fires have caused at least 20 deaths and 300 injuries in New York City and San Francisco since 2019, and electric vehicle fires can burn and reignite for hours.

Fortunately, the fire in Fairlawn's trash compactor was taken care of quickly, said city Service Director Ernie Staten.

He said the fire started after the compactor compressed the hoverboard and other contents.

"It smashed the trash and crushed this battery and created a bit of a fire," he said.

Although the compactor was smoldering, the smoke went away after the hoverboard was removed, he said.

"We just got it away from the compactor and set it in the parking lot and let it burn itself out," he said.

Fairlawn investigates lithium battery recycling

Staten said he's reached out to recycling agencies in the area about what Fairlawn would need to do to safely recycle lithium batteries. With increased use of the lithium in consumer products, he expects the need for residents to dispose of the batteries to climb.

Most city residents — about 80% — bring their trash to the compactor on Fairlawn Service Drive, Staten said.

"It's the first time (this happened) and that's why we wanted to get information out," he said.

Lithium batteries can be taken to Lowe’s, Home Depot, or the Summit ReWorks HHW facility in Stow for disposal.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Fairlawn warns of lithium battery risks after compactor catches fire