Fairmont child murder case set for trial on Monday

Dec. 2—FAIRMONT — Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes is set to hear Walter Everett Richardson III's case on Monday.

The State of West Virginia accuses Richardson of murder in the first degree and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. The charges stem back to March 4, 2021, when police arrested Richardson after the child Richardson was responsible for, died at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

According to the criminal complaint, Fairmont Police responded to an address on Green Street, where they found Richardson with an unresponsive child. The report states that Richardson had visible blood stains on his clothing. Hospital staff found head trauma on the child as well as bruises, cuts and broken teeth.

"The upper back of the juvenile had visible shoe imprint markings from a shoe," the complaint reads.

Prior to departing for work, the child's mother reported her son was healthy and uninjured when she left him alone with Richardson.

Detective William Stewart of the Fairmont Police Department wrote that he prepared a search warrant for the residence. Inside, police found blood throughout multiple rooms of the house and in the bathtub. After Richardson was arrested following an investigation, he told police while in custody that he and the child began to wrestle until the child was injured. Richardson did not immediately call emergency services when that happened.

Hospital staff found over 50 injuries to the child's body. The child was declared brain dead 2 days later, with remaining bodily functions following shortly. He was four years old.

Richardson was indicted on Sept. 21, 2021. His girlfriend, Ashlee Starlene Allen was also indicted on one count of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Previous reporting from the Times West Virginian shows Allen was arrested on March 27 on one count of child abuse after a police investigation determined she had a role in the death of her child.

On Jan. 25, two months before his death, the child told Child Protective Services in an interview that he did not feel safe around Richardson and was scared around him because Richardson intentionally hurt him. CPS drafted a protection plan for his mother to follow, which advised that Richardson not be around the child until an assessment could be conducted by Marion County CPS.

Court documents show that the State has a gamut of witnesses to call from, 40 in total. They include members of the medical community from WVU Medicine, representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources among others.

Judge Janes' courtroom is fully booked out all week for the trial. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman will argue the state's case. Frankie Carle Walker II will represent Richardson.

Since his arrest, Richardson has remained in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting trial.

