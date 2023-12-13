Fairmont City Councilmember Nicky Cinalli announces departure from Council

Dec. 13—FAIRMONT — Holiday giddiness took over Fairmont City Council at a shorter than usual meeting Tuesday night.

Two resolutions were adopted and five re-appointments composed the 30 minute session. However, the breezy meeting was punctuated by one major announcement — District 7 Councilmember Nick Cinalli will vacate his seat sometime around Feb. 1.

"I felt that I was kind of just now getting into my groove and that's why it's a bittersweet thing to leave," Cinalli said. "But since I'm moving it has to be done, if that makes any sense."

Cinalli was appointed to the seat after the late Blair Montgomery resigned due to health concerns in 2021. He was elected to the position in 2022.

Cinalli has been looking to sell his house for some time and finally has a buyer. Although the sale is good news for Cinalli, the move will also take him out of district 7, rendering him ineligible to remain in the seat. He needs to live in the district he represents in order to be a member of City Council.

The departure occurs just as Cinalli begins to master his role. He said learning about the way the city handled its budget fascinated him, as well as Tax Increment Financing, which is a tool state lawmakers gave local governments to jumpstart economically slow areas or restore rundown locations. The departure is bittersweet because Cinalli is leaving just as he's starting to make sense of the levers of government.

Interim City Manager Janet Keller said that the City of Fairmont has a 30-day period to replace Cinalli before a special election becomes mandatory. Council will have to interview applicants before making a decision on who will take his seat. Since Cinalli gave generous advance notice, it won't be a mad scramble to fill the seat before an election becomes necessary.

"Since he's given us a date further out than the 30 day period, and we know it's coming, we can really start advertising now and taking resumes or letters of interest from residents in that district," Keller said. "We have to make sure there is a qualified voter and that they do live in that district."

Keller said the search should begin in earnest the first week of January, after the holidays.

Cinalli thanks his voters for their support. As for his successor, Cinalli offered some advice.

"Get in there, be open minded and try to learn as much as you can," he said. "Everything's a process and has a process."

In other business:

The Council also voted to establish a bank account with Huntington National Bank to collect opioid settlement funds. The state is in the process of distributing $300 million from a lawsuit directed at pharmaceutical companies for their role in perpetuating the opioid epidemic. Local governments will receive roughly a quarter of the settlement, with the majority of the funds going to the West Virginia First Foundation. The state government will receive the remaining 3% of the funds.

Councilmembers also passed a nondiscrimination resolution that applies to the city government and its offshoots, such as city run programs or services. The ordinance was necessary in order to accept a half a million dollar grant from the EPA that required the presence of such an ordinance in order to distribute the money to Fairmont. What further motivated the drafting of this ordinance was that there were other federal funding opportunities that required it as well.

However, Councilmember Rebecca Moran pointed out that the ordinance was narrower in scope compared to the one adopted by the Fairmont Human Rights Commission. Although Moran strongly emphasized that she supported the concept overall, she still voiced concerns about the lack of mention for specific groups of people.

"The one thing that I don't like is that it covers the federal basics and it doesn't provide any language that was approved under our Human Rights Commission, which lays out several classifications of persons," Moran said during the meeting. "Most notably marital status, veteran status, gender identity and sexual orientation."

Moran said all businesses and vendors in the city are asked to sign a non-discrimination ordinance in the workforce affidavit that includes those four categories as part of the City's own human rights ordinance.

However, City Planner Shae Strait and City Attorney Kevin Sansalone explained that it wasn't for lack of concern and more to do with the fact that the eligibility deadline was right around the corner. Both weren't opposed to amending the ordinance. The problem was that the process to amend would have to restart in order for the amended ordinance to pass, missing the deadline for the money.

What also complicated the matter was that Strait and Sansalone had to draft the qualifying ordinance from scratch, when time to write one was already short.

"It was kind of difficult to write because there weren't any others, I believe this is the first one in the state," Sansalone said to council. "Correct me if I'm wrong but we checked around to find one to plagiarize. I'm not about plagiarism, but we had to draft our own and I have a feeling that if it flies and passes muster with the federal government, every city in West Virginia will have the one that we wrote."

The plagiarism joke got multiple laughs from council members, with one councilmember assuring the others it was best practice for the legal profession.

Another thing to note is that even if the four extra categories had been added to the ordinance, there would have been no appeal process if an aggrieved party did not find resolution with the city. The State Human Rights Commission and Federal Law do not recognize the four categories in question as protected classes. However, Strait said that the city would still do anything it could do within its legal power to enforce its own human rights ordinance.

Strait also emphasized that the ordinance passed at the meeting applied only to the city government, while the ordinance passed by the Fairmont Human Rights Commission is meant to apply to the city as a whole.

The Council's next meeting is Dec. 19.

