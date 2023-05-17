Fairmont HS Threat: Teen awaits judge’s decision on if he gets to go home or not

The 14-year-old boy accused of making a threat that closed Fairmont High School earlier this month appeared in court again on Wednesday.

The student, who News Center 7 is not naming since his case remains in juvenile court, is facing an inducing panic charge. At his last court appearance on May 10, Judge Helen Wallace ruled to keep him in custody while he got a mental health assessment. Now, that judge is trying to decide whether or not to let him go home.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Student arrested after threat made to Fairmont High School Monday evening

News Center 7 was in court Wednesday afternoon when prosecutors said if he gets to go home, they want the boy to be under electronic monitoring and banned from accessing the internet. Additionally, they asked that there be no weapons in the house.

“Their whereabouts are going to be known at all times, and so it’s kind of like like being in jail, but not in jail,” Anthony Vanoy, the attorney for the student, said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police said the teen made a threat on social media against Fairmont High School Monday night because he didn’t want to go to class.

The judge will make a decision this week and the teen’s attorney said they will be back in court May 31 to determine if the case will go to trial.