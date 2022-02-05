Fairmont man accused of burglary at Mankato hotel

Feb. 5—MANKATO — A Fairmont man was accused of stealing a wallet and cellphone from a hotel room in Mankato in late January.

Lazarous Lazaro Thomas, 25, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mankato police received a call Jan. 27 about a report of a theft at a hotel. An officer reviewed surveillance tape and reported seeing Thomas enter a hotel room and walk out with what appeared to be something hidden under his sweatshirt, according to a criminal complaint.

The person identified as a victim in the complaint told police someone had taken his phone and wallet during the night. The phone was reportedly valued at about $100, while the wallet was found in the parking lot with $150 and a debit card missing.

