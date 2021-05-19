Fairmont man admits sexually assaulting juvenile

May 19—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man remains in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $175,012.

William Paul Thompson, 58, faces one count of third degree sexual assault after an investigation by the Fairmont Police Department.

Thompson was arrested April 7, nine days after police said he committed the assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child "in her bedroom at her grandfather's house."

Police arrested Thompson after the victim's account of the assault. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson admitted the assault to police.