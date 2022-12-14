Fairmont man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Dec. 14—FAIRMONT — According to the Robeson County Sheriff's office a sexual assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Fairmont man.

On Dec. 12 Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr. was charged and arrested by Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators. Urrutia is charged with two counts of first degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sex offense, crimes against nature, first degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

According to a release on the sheriff's office social media page the office's Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation with the assistance of the county District Attorney's Office.

Urrutia was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1 million secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.