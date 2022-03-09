Fairmont man charged with drug trafficking

Mar. 9—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man has been charged with multiple drug offenses following a Monday police search of a home on Happy Hill Road.

Charlton Townsend was charged with trafficking in opioids, possession with intent to sell and deliver opioids, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of opioids, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, and resist/delay/obstruct, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Charges are pending for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, he said.

Townsend was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a secured bond of $1.5 million.

The arrest comes after the police department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Lumberton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Townsend's home.

The search led to the discovery of "a large quantity of Fentanyl, a large quantity of Cocaine, a small amount of Marijuana, a stolen rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and various items of drug paraphernalia."

Officers also detained several people at the location and searched them, according to Edwards. Charges "are likely" concerning their alleged involvement.

"Law enforcement officials had made numerous undercover purchases of Fentanyl from the occupant of this residence. The occupant is a major dealer of Fentanyl in the Fairmont area," according to Edwards.

Townsend was currently out on bond for second-degree murder from a 2016 incident.

Additionally, the location of the search warrant conducted was at the same place where an investigation continues into the double homicide that occurred on Oct. 30, 2021, which involved two individuals found shot in a vehicle.

Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea was arrested in February and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the deaths of 23-year-old Caleb Ryan Hunt, of Dallas Road in Lumberton, and Jonathan Lowery Jr., 32, of Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton, Edwards previously told The Robesonian.

"Fentanyl is responsible for hundreds of deaths every year. The illegal drug dealers that prey on people who suffer with these terrible addictions should be and will be held accountable," Edwards said.

The Fairmont Police Department will "continue to partner with other agencies that share the same commitment to provide a safe community for everyone," he said.