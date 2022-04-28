Fairmont man in custody after alleged sexual abuse in Morgantown

Apr. 27—A Fairmont man is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20, 000 bond after allegedly sexually abusing a female victim at a Morgantown residence.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim reported to the Morgantown Police Department that she had been sexually abused by Shawn Zachary Markley, 31, of Fairmont, on April 9 at a University Avenue residence.

The victim told officers that she "awoke to Markley in the bed she was sleeping in with both his hands on her bare breasts under her shirt, " the complaint said.

The female also stated that Markley was rubbing his genitals on her body.

MPD detectives are still investigating the incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Markley was charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 11 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

