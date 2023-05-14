Fairmont man faces drug sales charge

May 14—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Fairmont man faces a drug sales charge after police reported finding him in Mankato with methamphetamine in his pockets and his vehicle's center console.

Nathan John Planting, 41, was charged with felony drug sales, felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI May 5 in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a Mankato police sergeant found Planting slumped over in a vehicle on May 4. Planting reportedly appeared disoriented after the sergeant knocked on his window.

The sergeant said Planting told him he had a "little bit" of meth in the vehicle. As the sergeant attempted to pat search him, he tried to pull a baggie out of his pocket. The baggie reportedly contained suspected meth.

Another baggie with suspected meth was in the center console, along with a ledger notebook and a pipe, according to the complaint. The substance in the baggies field tested positive for 35 grams of meth, the complaint states.

Planting's initial appearance in court is set for May 18.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola