Fairmont man facing drug charges after witness hears suspicious call

Sep. 13—West Virginia State Troopers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on a Fairmont man outside a Morgantown complex Saturday after they were called to a report of suspicious activity.

Sgt. Wilson wrote in a criminal report, state police received a drug complaint call for an apartment complex on Wayland Street in Morgantown. The caller was able to hear a male outside his apartment talking on the phone about a drug deal, then saw the man get into a silver SUV in the parking lot.

Wilson wrote, upon arriving on scene, troopers saw a silver SUV in the parking lot and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when approaching.

According to the complaint, the vehicle began to back out of the lot to leave, but the driver's window was down, and Wilson was able to speak to the driver, identified as Rodney Johnson.

When asked, Johnson admitted to the officer there had been marijuana in the vehicle, but he had smoked it. According to the complaint, Wilson conducted a search of Johnson's vehicle and did not find anything.

When conducting a pat-down of the vehicle's passenger, Elijah Marquis Fennell, 27, of Fairmont, Wilson found a Crown Royal bag stuck in Fennell's groin area that contained approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of fentanyl.

Fennell was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Fennell pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $50, 000.

