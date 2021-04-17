Fairmont man with a history of violence arrested for strangulation

Apr. 17—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man faces charges of domestic battery and strangulation after an incident last month.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30 the officer who responded to the scene met with the victim who reported a domestic violence complaint. He was officially booked on the charges on April 9.

The victim said she met 37-year-old Aaron Sawitski at a house in Monongah on Saturday, March 27. Sawitski became physically violent with the victim by pushing and slapping her with his open hand. She also told police that he bit her nose and choked her several times and restricted her breathing.

The officer observed several bruises, scratches and redness on the victim. The ridge of the victim's nose and under both her eyes had purplish color bruising from the suspect biting her, police said. The victim had a small bruise on her left inner bicep, a scratch on her upper chest, redness and scratches on her shoulders and shoulder blades, small lacerations on the right side of her foot from being pushed into a metal bed frame, and small bruises on her left leg, according to the complaint.

The victim also had redness on her neck and complained of injury from being choked several times as well as jaw pain from being hit several times by Sawitski. She also said Sawitski pulled her hair, pushed her against a corner wall and down onto a bed on the floor. She said Sawitski held what appeared to be at least a 4-inch pocket knife to her throat and threatened to kill her several times.

Records show Sawitski has several prior domestic battery convictions. The victim and Sawitski had a history of being in an intimate relationship.

At press time, Sawitski remained in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $50,000.

