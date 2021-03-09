Fairmont man stands trial in 2018 homicide case

David Kirk, Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·2 min read

Mar. 9—FAIRMONT — Testimony got underway Tuesday in the murder trial of an East Side man charged with first-degree murder for a September 2018 shooting death.

James Ryan Vincent is also standing trial for charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault for the murder of Luka Grabb who was killed in September 2018. The trial is presided over by Judge David R. Janes in the Marion County Circuit Court.

Vincent was charged along with four others, Vernon Carpenter, Russel Kirk, David Uphold and Charles Carpenter in the murder of Grabb.

On Monday, the prosecution asserted that Vincent was the "top dog" of the Pagans Motorcycle Club and he lured Grabb to his home on Dally Drive in Fairmont after being told Grabb planned to rob him. The shooting took place at Vincent's home.

Grabb was shot four times in the legs and dragged to Pinchgut Hollow and dumped in a ditch to die, according to the prosecution. Police found Grabb while responding to reports of gunshots.

The defense, however, questioned whether Vincent meant to kill Grabb, pointing to Vincent's worries that Grabb may have been armed and the fact Vincent had consumed methamphetamines that night.

Tuesday, prosecutors called several witnesses to testify, including Adam Smolski, the paramedic who responded to the call and transported Grabb via ambulance and Lloyd White, the medical examiner.

Another key witness, Kirk, a resident of Fairmont and a friend of Vincent, was called.

Kirk plead guilty to malicious assault and conspiracy charges in exchange for agreeing to testify against Vincent in a 2020 plea agreement with the state.

The homicide happened after Kirk presented Vincent a recording of Grabb saying Grabb planned to rob Vincent, according to Kirk's testimony. Kirk claimed that Vincent invited Kirk, Grabb, Uphold, Charles Carpenter and Vernon Carpenter to Vincent's house to confront Grabb.

After what Kirk communicated was a friendly party, Grabb attempted to leave when he was stopped by Vincent

According to the investigation, Vincent then struck Grabb with a blunt weapon before firing at his legs four times with a handgun. Grabb then fell and was beaten by some of the men attending and dragged out of Vincent's garage, according to Kirk's testimony.

The prosecution asked what happened after.

"I told him, 'We ought to get that boy to the hospital,'" said Kirk.

Along with Kirk, Charles Carpenter also plead guilty to malicious assault and conspiracy charges.

Uphold was tried in August 2020 and found not guilty of first-degree murder but was found guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault.

Vincent's trial will continue throughout this week. Vernon Carpenter is still awaiting trial.

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522.

