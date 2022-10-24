Fairmont man with ties to Pagan's Motorcycle Club accused of murder

Oct. 24—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man said to have ties to infamous motorcycle club, the Pagans, was charged with murder last week.

John Lee Wolfe, 33, was identified in an ongoing investigation of a shooting which occurred on Sept. 9 in Carolina, West Virginia. Wolfe is charged with first and second degree murder in the homicide of Henry Silver, who was shot dead at the Carolina Arbors Apartments.

According to a criminal complaint by the Marion County Sheriff's office, Wolfe discovered a "hidden relationship" between his significant other and Silver.

"Wolfe learned of this relationship and monitored it for a period of time," according to the criminal complaint.

On the morning of Sept. 9, Wolfe met with five other individuals wearing Pagans "cuts." According to a statement taken by police, Silver was discussed at the meeting.

Later that night, Wolfe staked out the apartment of his significant other and Silver arrived, not knowing Wolfe was present. The two engaged in several verbal arguments, according to witnesses.

At some point, Wolfe made a phone call, contacting members of the Pagans. Two men arrive at the apartment, where Wolfe identifies Silver. One of the men dons a ski mask and leaves the apartment before shooting Silver in the parking lot.

The men flee, as does Wolfe before law enforcement arrive at the scene.

Wolfe is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

