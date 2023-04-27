Fairmont Police charge Lumberport woman with first-degree murder of her mother

Apr. 27—FAIRMONT — A Harrison County woman remains in the North Central Regional Jail without bond charged with first-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Doris Faye Watson, 65, of Lumberport, is charged with killing her 92-year-old mother, Marjorie Helen Hayhurst, of Fairmont, on April 10.

The investigation began on April 11 after an unnamed resident reported to Fairmont Police that Watson "had told her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of two (2) bottles of Morphine which is a controlled substance," states the criminal complaint written by Fairmont Police Officer William J. Stewart.

Stewarts said Watson gave Hayhurst the morphine at her home on Avalon Road in Fairmont. However, the complaint did not state whether the morphine was in pill or drip form. According to Hayhurst's obituary, she had been under the care of WV Hospice and hospices are widely known to use morphine with their patients.

When police conducted a search of Hayhurst's home, they found three empty containers that previously contained morphine.

Hayhurst's body has been taken to the West Virginia Chief Medical Officer for an autopsy.

Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said Thursday that "we are not providing documents (ongoing investigation) or a public statement on the arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, after Watson was notified about the investigation, three more residents came forward and "provided statements that Watson told them she had killed her mother with Morphine and would be going to jail," states the complaint.

Watson was booked into the regional jail on April 24.