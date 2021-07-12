Fairmont police hunt for robbery suspects

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·1 min read

Jul. 12—FAIRMONT — The search continues for two people believed to have been involved in the armed robbery Saturday night of a local convenience store.

The Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants on Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay Hunt for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and other charges associated with the robbery of L & M Convenient Mart, according to the police department. No one was injured during the robbery.

The robbery occurred Saturday about 10:45 p.m. when a man entered the store at 1309 Lake View Road in Fairmont, fired shots into the ceiling using a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, according to the FPD.

"The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the store to a vehicle, where his girlfriend was waiting," according to the statement.

The two fled the scene and traveled out of town on Lakeview Road.

The police department released photos of the couple over the weekend and the car in which they were seen traveling. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Maynor and Hunt can contact the police department at 910-628-5115.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

