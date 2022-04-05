Fairmont sex offender charged again for soliciting a minor

Apr. 5—FAIRMONT — A convicted sex offender has been charged again after attempts to threaten and solicit a minor.

William Kittle, 47, of Fairmont was arrested March 28 for soliciting a minor. Kittle was already a convicted sex offender at the time of the complaint. The complaint was made by a 17-year-old male who stated he received messages from Kittle on the dating app "Grindr."

"The victim stated he met with the defendant and wont of a date to eat Mexican food," the criminal complaint read.

After the date, the victim stated he was no longer interested in pursuing anything further and stopped contacting Kittle. Kittle became angry and started sending the victim threatening messages and saying he would "go missing."

The victim told troopers he received letters from Kittle to his home containing sexually explicit images of the victim, which were shared between the two on the dating app.

The letters and images were shared with the troopers as evidence and Kittle has since been charged with two violations of the West Virginia Sex Offender registration as Kittle did not register his Grindr account nor his TikTok account with the state as he is required.

Kittle was also charged with distribution of child pornography and soliciting a minor.

He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,024 bond.

