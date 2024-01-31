Fairmont State cadre meets lawmakers, states its case 'Day at the Capitol'

Jan. 31—CHARLESTON — While Fairmont State students introduced themselves at the Capitol and took the grand tour Monday, University President Mike Davis was on a mission.

As he went to a private meeting with Gov. Jim Justice, there was one thing on his mind.

"We've got to get Fairmont State in the conversation," Davis said. "The initiatives that have happened, that have higher education solutions attached and it's almost always WVU and Marshall. But as the third largest institution in the state, and what we think is the top regional institution in the state, we've got to be in all of those conversations. That's something we're going to be saying all day. We don't need to be the only partner, but we need to be in the room. We need to be one of those partners because we're ready to connect."

The university sent a delegation to Charleston as part of its Annual Fairmont State Day at the Capitol, a day when the school makes itself known to lawmakers. It was also Davis' first time meeting legislative leaders and the governor.

Davis said the primary issue facing Fairmont State's relationship with the legislature has been a lack of strategy to get its goals met. Instead, the school has conducted a piecemeal effort to promote itself. Moving forward, Davis hopes more school administrators and deans make regular trips to the Capitol, but first he will spend the year laying the necessary groundwork to make that possible in the future. To that end, Davis plans to visit two or three more times throughout the rest of the year.

Fairmont State has a significant impact on Fairmont's community and economy, Del. Mike DeVault, R-74, said. Although Fairmont State isn't in his district the benefits the school brings extend into his area.

"It would hurt us if we got swallowed, if Fairmont State became under WVU," DeVault said. "It would really hurt Fairmont because we'd lose all their administration, lose most of the president's staff. I think we lose our autonomy. That would be bad for Fairmont and I'm not sure it'd be the best for the students to be absorbed into WVU or Marshall."

To be clear, Fairmont State is not under any immediate danger of being swallowed up by a larger university system. But DeVault's comments underline what could be the worst case outcome if the university fails to advocate for itself at the legislative level.

The idea of merging Fairmont State into WVU gets tossed around from time to time at the legislature, DeVault said. However, Fairmont State's small campus and more personalized experience is something that its students treasure and provides a home for students leery of anonymity at a larger school, which is worth protecting, DeVault said. With enrollment numbers key to university funding, and declining enrollment at WVU, incorporating Fairmont State's roughly 2,700 students is one way to artificially boost the larger school's enrollment numbers.

Therefore, having students come to the Capitol is more than just an enrichment experience. It also puts a name to the face and lets legislators see the school as more than just a line on a budget sheet.

"It's just optics, you really have to keep yourself in front of the legislature," DeVault said. "If you didn't come down for things like this, didn't make a presence, you kind of do get forgotten and it's a shame. Being a freshman legislator, I see that. If you don't announce yourself here, it doesn't come to the forefront. So I appreciate them coming."

One of those students was Student Government Vice-President Ashton Louden, who is a sophomore. Louden said he was there to publicize Fairmont State's successes with the hope of getting the legislature to recognize them for what they are. He added that a lot of Fairmont State alumni work at the Capitol.

Louden had an agenda of his own at the Capitol. He wanted to present SGA's plan to create a 24-hour library.

"We want to create another hub, aside from the Falcon Center," Louden said. "Try to get away from the busy environment. Not everybody wants that busy atmosphere. So we want to create another hub, especially for commuters."

Louden is a triple major, with political science as one of his subject areas. He wants to be a policymaker in the future.

Skylar Harden was another member of the student delegation. She is a sophomore studying national security and intelligence, political science and criminal justice. She plans on adding a history minor as well and is part of the National Security and Intelligence Student Association. Brian Selmeski, university chief of staff and member of the president's contingent, stopped by the NSI table to encourage students in their field of study, saying it was applicable to many fields.

"We are behind the scenes, kind of the country, the government," Harden said. "It's more than just the government though. It is pretty much any organization or company here in the U.S. We kind of look at things globally. We look at things in the state, and we're doing all the undercover work. Lots of research. This is a way that you can be a part of something and you can continue to work for the whole world."

Aside from tabling on the bottom floor of the rotunda, Harden also got to listen to the two chambers of the legislature and meet with lawmakers. She said part of her role as a visiting student was to find ways to help her school in front of lawmakers and provide ideas that could benefit students. Harden wants to be a U.S. Marshal after graduation.

"A university is not a university without our students," Davis said. "So having our students here and having them be able to talk to legislators, our students are our most impressive resource when it comes to these types of initiatives because they're proof that we're doing things well. They're proof that higher education is worth investing in. We've got to make sure we're putting them front and center. So, when our legislators see them, they say, 'I can't not invest in that.'"

