Fairmont State professor accused of sexually assaulting four-year-old, released on $1M bond

Jul. 13—FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University Department of Humanities Chair John O'Connor has been accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old child, according to Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennis Kittle. O'Connor has been released on a $1 million bond.

O'Connor was arraigned in Magistrate Court Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, Kittle said. His case was sent to Marion County Circuit Court "pending further developments."

Later that evening, O'Connor was lodged in North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, W.Va.

O'Connor was arrested by state police Tuesday, charged with 14 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 14 additional sex charges.

In response to the arrest, Fairmont State leadership issued a statement —provided to the Times West Virginian by Kelly Stiles, digital content specialist, over email —noting that, due to the "gravity" of the allegations, Fairmont State must "learn more about the still-emerging details before commenting further" to "appropriately address the situation."

"We intend to cooperate fully with law enforcement and help them in any way we can," the statement reads.