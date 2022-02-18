Fairmont teen faces murder charges in double homicide

Feb. 18—FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Fairmont resident has been charged with murder in connection with a double homicide, according to the Fairmont chief of police.

Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Bethea was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charges and a $50,000 bond for the shooting into an occupied vehicle charge, he said.

The arrest is connected to a double homicide investigation involving Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery Jr. which occurred on Oct. 30, 2021, he said.

Fairmont police received a report just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 of a person "possibly shot" in the 900 block of Leesville Road on Saturday, Edwards said.

Officers found one man dead inside of a vehicle and another dead outside of the vehicle, Edwards said in a prepared statement. The victims were later identified as 23-year-old Caleb Ryan Hunt, of Dallas Road in Lumberton, and Jonathan Lowery Jr., 32, of Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Robeson County District Attorney's Office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshal Service, and Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the case.

"We value our partnerships and will continue to use whatever resources we have, to bring some sort of closure for the families of victims of senseless crimes such as this," Edwards said.

"The investigation continues with new information that has been learned," he added.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Edwards at the Fairmont Police Department by calling 910-628-9766.