Fairmont woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Apr. 27—FAIRMONT — A 40-year-old East Side woman faces child neglect charges after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Brenda Cottrill was arrested for child neglect on April 23 after she gave officers verbal permission to enter her apartment in the 400 block of Leonard Avenue. Police were called to the home after a caller told law enforcement Cottrill had left her two small children, ages three and five, alone.

According to the complainant, the children feared for their safety and were screaming.

Upon entering Cottrill's apartment, police recounted, "The apartment appeared to be in deplorable condition, food smashed in the couch, what appeared to be feces smeared on the walls and parts of the floor, along with my observations of cockroaches on the walls and ceiling," according to the criminal complaint.

While being questioned, Cottrill showed signs of a possible drug use, officers said.

"I observed her to not make eye contact and slurred speech along with being slow to respond to questioning," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police found a red straw with a white residue on the kitchen table of her residence, in reach of her children, according to the criminal complaint.

Child Protective Services was contacted to come to the home and, after they arrived, they were able to get Cottrill to admit to use of Ativan, which is what she claimed was in the straw. Cottrill also admitted to using the substance three hours prior to the interaction with officers.

Officers tested the substance after seizing the straw from Cottrill's apartment. A field test showed the substance was methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

At press time, Cottrill remained in the North Central Regional Jail where her bail is set at $25,000.

