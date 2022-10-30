Fairmont woman charged as accessory to murder while search for main suspect continues

Oct. 30—FAIRMONT — A 33-year-old Fairmont woman faces charges of being an accessory to murder in connection with the recent death of a Michigan man.

On Oct. 23, officers with the Fairmont Police Department launched an investigation into what they characterized as "a suspicious death" after they discovered the body of a 28-year-old Black male from Detroit, Michigan. The investigation centered around an apartment at 1012 Short Ave.

While Fairmont Police continue to search for the prime suspect in the murder case, they have identified the victim as Sean Gardiner.

After police discovered Gardiner's body, they sent it to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. However, a Fairmont Police Department criminal complaint described Gardiner's body as having "significant injuries that appeared to have caused his death."

While at the scene, officers stated they "observed a large amount of blood" in the apartment. They also noted that there was "blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer." Officers also stated that Gardiner's injuries were "not consistent with accidental injury." In a press release issued Oct. 24, Fairmont Police stated, "This appears to be a targeted incident."

Amid the blood in the apartment, officers noticed what they described as "an imprint of a cellphone in the blood on the couch," however, they were unable to locate the cellphone on the day of the scene investigation.

Two days later, on Oct. 25, officers stopped 33-year-old Shekea Fox, of Fairmont, while she was driving a rental car. After obtaining a search warrant for the car, police found "a cellphone covered in blood matching the imprint that was left on the couch," according to the complaint.

At press time, Fox has been released from jail on bond.