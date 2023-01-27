Fairmont woman sentenced in connection with death of her son

Jan. 27—FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman faces up to 35 years in state prison in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son.

Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes sentenced Ashlee Starleen Allen, 28, to 5 to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2021 death of her 4-year-old son.

Allen's connection to her son's death was attributed to her leaving her child with Walter Everett Richardson III, 34, who was previously investigated for abusing the child. He was indicted Sept. 21, 2021 on one count each of first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Richardson is scheduled to be tried April 24 for his role in the child's death.

Richardson's and Allen's charges stem from a March 4, 2021 Fairmont Police investigation that began shortly before 9 a.m. that day when officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Green Street in Fairmont where they found the boy "unresponsive" and "with visible blood on his clothing," states the criminal complaint. Crews from the Marion County Rescue Squad were transporting the child down a flight of stairs when police arrived.

The complaint went into detail about the child's injuries.

"Further review of the juvenile's injuries showed trauma to the head of the four-year-old and additional bruises throughout his body. The juvenile had lacerations to his lips and broken teeth," states the complaint.

"The upper back of the juvenile had visible shoe imprint markings." Police said the child had "in excess of 50 injuries" to his body. Police charged Richardson with first-degree murder on March 8, 2021, two days after the boy's "bodily functions were stopped" when he was taken off life support.

Allen was originally charged with death of a child by abuse but pled guilty to lesser charges last year. She was sentenced on three charges Wednesday, resulting in the 5- to 35-year sentence.

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522 or by email at dkirk@timeswv.com.