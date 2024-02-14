Fairmont's 201st Field Artillery Regiment feels the love on Valentine's Day

Feb. 14—FAIRMONT — Valentine's Day is typically reserved for couples, flowers and expensive dinners, however, Marcella Yaremchuk wants one group in particular to not be left out.

Yaremchuk and a few other women from the Valley Chapel United Methodist Church handed out candies to the 201st Field Artillery Regiment of the West Virginia National Guard on Friday.

"They have risked their lives, they've put their lives on the line," Yaremchuk said. "These men, they are the oldest continuous unit of the military in the United States. For as long as there's been a United States, since 1776, we have been protected by the army and by this unit of national guardsmen. We need to appreciate them and let them know we appreciate them."

Yaremchuk said members of the National Guard don't just serve overseas, they provide service to their communities right here at home by responding whenever there's a flood or disaster of some kind. Even if Valentine's Day doesn't readily conjure images of service members in uniform, they shouldn't be forgotten, Yaremchuk said.

"It's a day of love and we need to show our love to all of them," she said. "Men and women."

The gesture is a yearly tradition for Yaremchuk and the other women from the Valley Chapel church.

Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Keffer, training NCO for the 201st, said the gesture was appreciated.

"Like, a lot of people forget that there is a unit here in Fairmont," Keffer said. "Ever since the move from Mary Lou [Retton Drive] over to here, it's kind of forgotten there's soldiers here."

Keffer added that the guard makes itself known around town through parades, school visits, gun shows and craft shows. They also do recruiting events at grade schools and high schools. They also do trunk or treat and other events for the community.

"We'll have a Humvee drive around so that's pretty good," he said.

Keffer said it's definitely a little different being thanked for his service on Valentines Day, since those displays of public appreciation are usually reserved for Veterans Day or Memorial Day. It's unique. But the gifts of candy will definitely boost morale for the soldiers of the 201st, he said.

Jared Williams, combat medic for the 201st, was appreciative of the gift because it's not often the community comes to help them, he said. The guard does a lot of things around the community, so for Yaremchuk to remember them and include them in Valentine's Day is awesome, he said.

Williams said being part of the guard affords more opportunities to interact with civilians.

"We're army first, civilian second but at the same time the civilian aspect is just as important as the army aspect," Williams said. "We get to interact with our families, something that active duty doesn't get to do and we have a better opportunity to bond both ways."

The guard also gives a sense of purpose, Williams said, as well as opportunities to people looking for college benefits or a job.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Williams extended a hello to his family in Texas.

"I just think we need to appreciate their continuous service," Yaremchuk said. "They're the oldest continuous service unit. That's amazing, in little Fairmont, West Virginia."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com