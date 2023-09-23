Fairmont's Jayenne Elementary one of just three schools in the state to receive federal Blue Ribbon designation this year

Sep. 22—FAIRMONT — A Marion County elementary school is one of just three in West Virginia to receive the coveted National Blue Ribbon School ranking this year from the U.S. Department of Education.

"This is definitely a marker, " said Scott Morris, who is principal of Jayenne Elementary in Fairmont, the academic home to more than 300 students in pre-kindergarten through 4th grade.

"I'm proud of our staff and our kids, " the principal continued. "This just validates what we do every day."

Morris is especially gratified, he said, since the recognition is based on academic achievement.

For Jayenne, he said, that means a recognition — within the recognition.

Test scores at his school, overall, also garnered the "Exemplary High-Performing School " designation that was part of the announcement.

"All of us are still coming out from under COVID, " he said, "so we definitely appreciate being recognized for our testing."

Jayenne is joined this year by Sherman Elementary School in Boone County and Ritchie Elementary, in Ohio County.

No other schools in the Mountain State were named.

All three, West Virginia Schools Superintendent Michele Blatt said, aren't just turning in top test scores. A positive culture that makes students want to go to class is also in the weave of the honoree schools.

"These schools embody exemplary academics, student achievement, educator development and effective instruction, " she said.

"I am thankful for the educators, staff, families and students that committed themselves to this level of excellence."

Since 1982, the Blue Ribbon program has recognized some 9, 000 schools nationwide.

Morris is glad a school from Marion County is joining that list for this year.

He's a county native and a product of the district. He graduated from North Marion High School and earned his teaching degree from Fairmont State.

Morris taught at Rivesville Middle before moving into administration.

"We've got a great community at Jayenne. Our teachers and our families care. There's a real commitment and dedication there."