Fairport Harbor aims to keep momentum going with major projects in 2024

Fairport Harbor government devoted plenty of attention in 2023 to establishing a new method of supplying safe, drinkable water to village residents.

Village Council authorized a variety of projects last year aimed at transforming Fairport Harbor's water-distribution system.

"We installed the equipment needed to begin purchasing bulk water from Painesville, and started the secondary water connection that brings water down Saint Clair Street Extension," Mayor Tim Manross said.

Village government leaders also were pleased to see Fairport Harbor School District break ground in 2023 on a new pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school that is a vital part of the community, the mayor added.

"Looking back at 2023, we really set the foundation for the future of Fairport Harbor," Manross said.

Some of Fairport Harbor Village government's major accomplishments in 2023 included:

—The water vault interconnection with Painesville.

Fairport Harbor is now receiving water from the city of Painesville, thanks to the completion of the vault interconnection on Richmond Street, Village Administrator Amy Cossick said.

Fairport Harbor Village, the city of Painesville and CT Consultants worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to coordinate a detailed sequence of steps, including: the initiation of water service from Painesville; the flushing program for the village's water system; and the physical disconnection of the village's water treatment plant.

"This was a major undertaking for the village and we truly appreciate the help, guidance and support we have received from all of these entities to make this connection possible," Cossick said.

—Secondary waterline connection — Phase 1: The first phase of the secondary water line connection on Saint Clair Street between Fairport Harbor and the city of Painesville has been completed.

"The village wants to develop a secondary connection to Painesville's water system pursuant to Ohio EPA guidelines and recommendations," Cossick said.

Plans for Phase 2 of the secondary waterline connection are currently being drafted by CT Consultants, the firm that provides Fairport Harbor with contractual engineering services.

—Chestnut Street storm and sanitary sewer project: This endeavor was completed and included the upgrade of storm and sanitary sewers on the entire length of the thoroughfare, which runs between Fifth and Third streets.

The project included: New lines for the entire sanitary main sewer; replacing about 1,000 feet of storm sewer; storm and sanitary lateral upgrades for all properties; and pavement resurfacing for the entire length of Chestnut following completion of the project.

Total estimated cost of the Chestnut Street project was $825,000.

In October, Village Council approved a resolution to seek a $350,000 grant and $50,000 loan for the project from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Aside from the OPWC money, the funding package for the project also consisted of $425,000 in local revenue.

The Lake County Utilities Department and Lake County Stormwater Management Department contributed a combined $263,500, while Fairport Harbor secured Community Development Block Grant funding in the amount of $161,500 to support the project.

Manross said "an impressive partnership" of entities came together to fund the project.

"We were able to leverage these dollars and save the taxpayers of Fairport Harbor significant money," he said.

—Sundry road projects: In the fall, the village accepted bids for sundry road repairs and selected Ronyak Paving Inc. to conduct the work for $185,600.

The phrase "sundry road projects" typically refers to multiple smaller repairs on smaller or side streets that feed into larger streets.

Paving completed during this project involved Plum Street from New Fourth to Third Street; Plum Street from Burton Street to Courtland Street; Prospect Street from Vine Street to end of street; Vine Street from Second Street to Prospect Street; and Vine Street from Courtland Street to Seventh Street.

In addition, there was work done at the west end of Seventh Street and Paradise Alley, Cossick noted.

"The village was able to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete this project," she said.

For 2024, some top goals include:

—Demolition of the Fairport Harbor water treatment plant.

The village intends to demolish the plant, located at 5 High St., sometime in 2024.

"We are still waiting to hear the official start date, which we anticipate that we will learn soon," Cossick said on Jan. 3.

Village government leaders previously announced that the plant would be disconnected and demolished after Painesville began supplying Fairport Harbor with bulk water.

Earlier in 2023, Fairport Harbor advertised for separate bids for demolition of the water plant and abatement of asbestos and removal of hazardous materials from the building.

Contractors also were invited to submit a combined bid to perform both endeavors. Council selected Moderalli Excavating Inc. of Poland, Ohio, to demolish the water plant at a cost of about $316,708.

Council also chose ProQuality Demolition of Campbell, Ohio, to conduct asbestos abatement and hazardous material removal. ProQuality submitted a bid of $31,016.

—Phase 2 of the Third Street Streetscape Project: While the project was scheduled to start in 2023, this endeavor had to be rebid.

Now with the contract awarded to RMH Concrete and Foundations Inc. of Collins, Ohio, work will begin on the Third Street Streetscape Project in March and be completed by mid-May.

This project will take place on Third Street from High Street to Eagle Street and will include: new sidewalks; new and additional streetlights; and ADA accessible curb ramps at crosswalks.

Funding for Phase 2 of the streetscape upgrade consists of $245,000 Community Development Block Grant that Fairport was awarded in 2022, and a $55,000 local match from the village's streetlight fund.

—Construction of a new water tower: A water tower with larger capacity, at 250,000 gallons, will be constructed on the property of the Village Service Department at 1340 East St.

"While the project has started, in regards to some land clearing and utility work, we are waiting for an updated timeline on the next steps," Cossick said. "We anticipate that further work will be underway in the spring of 2024."

The new tower will replace the current tower on Orchard Street. Plans call for the tower on Orchard Street to be demolished, once its replacement is built and goes into operation.

—Additional sundry road projects: In 2023, the village received Community Development Block Grant funding to pave additional streets in the community. Lake County commissioners approved an $118,000 Community Development Block Grant for Fairport Harbor.

The amount was requested to pave Paradise Court; Vine Street from Fifth to New Fourth street; and Fifth Street from High to Plum Street.

The $118,000 CDBG allocation will be matched by $10,000 from the village, putting the overall project cost at $128,000. It's anticipated that paving work will take place in the spring.

After a very productive year in 2023, Manross said officials are aiming to keep the momentum going in 2024.

"We are laser-focused on continuing the water system upgrades, and the streetscape project on Third Street will keep the focus on our revitalization of downtown," he said.

In addition, Manross said that the demolition of the water plant will open up a valuable piece of property for lakefront development, which also is located close to the ongoing transient marina project.

"I have said it before and will state it again: Fairport Harbor's best days lay ahead of us, not behind us," he said.