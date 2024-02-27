Fairport Harbor mayor highlights 2023 projects in State of Village address

Feb. 27—Fairport Harbor Village government focused its attention on improving the community in 2023 through a variety of major infrastructure projects.

Mayor Timothy Manross summarized those projects during his recent State of the Village address.

Manross delivered that speech on Feb. 20, prior to the regular Village Council meeting at the Fairport Harbor Senior Center. He spoke not only to an audience gathered inside the center, but also to people who watched the address through a live-stream online video presentation.

In addition, the video of Manross' speech is archived on the village website, fairportharbor.org, to view at any time.

Several infrastructure improvements that either started or were completed last year involved changes to Fairport Harbor's water distribution system.

"Fairport Harbor Village is now receiving water from the city of Painesville, thanks to the completion of the water vault interconnection on Richmond Street," Manross said.

Fairport Harbor, the city of Painesville and CT Consultants worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to coordinate a detailed sequence of steps, including: the initiation of water service from Painesville; the flushing program for the village's water system; and the physical disconnection of the village's water treatment plant.

"This was a major undertaking for the village and we truly appreciate the help, guidance and support we have received from all of these entities to make this connection possible," Manross said.

Also in 2023, Phase 1 of the secondary water line connection on Saint Clair Street between Fairport Harbor and the city of Painesville was completed.

"The village wants to develop a secondary connection to Painesville's water system, pursuant to Ohio EPA guidelines and recommendations," he said.

CT Consultants, which provides engineering services to the village on a contractual basis, is drafting plans for Phase 2 of the secondary waterline connection.

Manross also highlighted several other infrastructure upgrades.

For example, a contractor was hired to upgrade storm and sanitary sewers on the entire length of Chestnut Street, which runs between Third and Fifth streets.

The project included: New lines for the entire sanitary main sewer; replacing about 1,000 feet of storm sewer; storm and sanitary lateral upgrades for all properties; and pavement resurfacing for the entire length of Chestnut following completion of the project.

Cost of the Chestnut Street project was $825,000.

In October, Village Council approved a resolution to seek a $350,000 grant and $50,000 loan for the project from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Aside from the OPWC money, the funding package for the project also consisted of $425,000 in local revenue.

The Lake County Utilities Department and Lake County Stormwater Management Department contributed a combined $263,500, while Fairport Harbor secured Community Development Block Grant funding in the amount of $161,500 to support the project.

Initially, the village was planning to take $161,500 out of its general fund to round out the Chestnut Street funding package.

But in late 2022, Lake County announced that it was offering additional CDBG funds to communities for projects that qualified. Fairport Harbor applied for a $161,500 grant and its request was approved, which eliminated the need to tap into its general fund for the same amount.

"So of that $825,000, the village residents paid zero dollars toward that," Manross said.

The mayor added that three Lake County departments played a role in helping Fairport Harbor to assemble local funds for the project.

"It's just a good way, I think, of Fairport Harbor demonstrating how we try to do the best we can with the limited dollars that we have," he said.

Another project was completed in the fall of 2023, after the village accepted bids for sundry road repairs and selected Ronyak Paving Inc. to conduct the work for $185,600.

The phrase "sundry road repairs" typically refers to multiple smaller upgrades on smaller or side streets that feed into larger streets.

Paving completed during this project involved Plum Street from New Fourth to Third Street; Plum Street from Burton Street to Courtland Street; Prospect Street from Vine Street to end of street; Vine Street from Second Street to Prospect Street; and Vine Street from Courtland Street to Seventh Street.

In addition, there was work done at the west end of Seventh Street and Paradise Alley.

The village was able to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete this project.