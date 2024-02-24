Fairport Harbor mayor praises Police and Fire departments in State of the Village address

Feb. 24—Fairport Harbor Mayor Timothy Manross devoted a portion of his State of the Village address to highlight 2023 achievements of the community's Police and Fire departments.

Manross delivered that speech on Feb. 20, prior to the regular Village Council meeting at the Fairport Harbor Senior Center. He spoke not only to an audience gathered inside the center, but also to people who watched the address through a live-stream online video presentation.

In addition, the video of Manross' speech is archived on the village website, fairportharbor.org, to view at any time.

During his address, Manross provided a recap of major infrastructure projects in the community that either began or were completed in 2023.

But he also commended the village Police and Fire departments for some of their significant 2023 feats.

One of the police department's top accomplishments from last year was the addition of a school resource officer, Manross said.

Officer Cristina Medina began working as an SRO in Fairport Harbor School District at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

Village Council and the community's School Board approved an agreement last summer to provide the first-ever SRO for the district.

Manross said village Police Chief David Koran created a proposal to hire and pay an SRO. Council also authorized the chief to negotiate with the district in developing a formal contract.

Wages and benefits for the officer are funded 80 percent by the school district and 20 percent by the village.

"It's been a good partnership and it's something that's been long overdue in the village," Manross said.

Establishing the SRO position "was a huge step toward additional protection and outreach in our schools," he added.

"The SRO is more than a (deterrent to crime or unsafe activities), it is a law enforcement relations tool for building relationships with students," Manross said.

The mayor said he's heard no negative comments about the SRO position from the time it was implemented.

"It's viewed in the community in a very positive light," Manross said. "And as a father that had kids who went through the school system, I can tell you we needed (an SRO) quite a while ago."

The mayor said Medina has been doing a fine job for both McKinley Elementary and Fairport Harding Middle and High School.

Turning his attention to the village Fire Department, Manross focused on equipment upgrades and purchases made by the agency in 2023. The mayor applauded Fire Chief Robert Lloyd for saving the village money when buying fire and rescue apparatus.

"Chief Lloyd does a phenomenal job of reaching out and finding unique ways and grants to where the village has very little matching funds we have to put in," Manross said.

The mayor sought to prove his point by offering these examples of acquisitions made by the fire department in 2023:

—Bought seven sets of new turnout gear, funded in large part by an Assistance to Firefighters Grant totaling $18,545. The fire department's share for this purchase ended up being $950.

—Bought 16 portable radios and eight mobile radios. A regional Assistance to Firefighters Grant provided $132,000 for the purchase, while the fire department chipped in matching funds of $12,500. However, $11,600 of the fire department's share was covered by the sale of its 2003 rescue squad, which also took place in 2023.

—Purchased a power stair chair. Funding consisted of $12,494 from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and $4,000 from the fire department through levy revenue.

—Bought hydrogen cyanide meters with a $1,500 grant from LyondellBasell Industries. There was no additional cost to the fire department.

—Purchased two sets of vacuum splints and mattresses with a $3,000 Ohio Emergency Medical Services Grant. There was no additional cost to the fire department.

Manross also said the fire department acquired two new rescue-squad vehicles last year.

A 2016 rescue squad had to be replaced after it was damaged in a non-injury crash during a run to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

The fire department also took delivery of a new rescue squad that had been ordered in 2021. This rescue squad replaced a similar vehicle that was 20 years old.

Manross said council and the fire department had the foresight to plan for the replacement of those two rescue squads, and set aside enough money to purchase the new vehicles.

In conclusion, he said that the village is fortunate to have well-trained and dedicated police and fire departments. He also credited Koran and Lloyd for each running and managing their department in a fiscally sound manner.

"You (village property owners) in the audience support the levies that help fund the police and fire departments, and you can see here through what I've been able to present, we do a very good job with the tax dollars that we're given," he said.