Fairport Harbor police seek man who allegedly attempted to shoot ex-girlfriend in head

May 22—Fairport Harbor police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

According to authorities, about 2:48 p.m. May 20, a woman called reporting that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Darnell Lamar Burns, approached her while she was in her vehicle and fired a single shot from a handgun at her head.

The victim — whose name has not been released — was uninjured in the incident, which took place at a home in the 300 block of Seventh Street, police confirmed.

Burns then fled the area in a silver car which was later found in Painesville.

Police said the suspect is currently at large and wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

Police Chief David Koran added anyone with information leading to the apprehension of Burns is asked not to approach him, and instead to call 911 or 440-354-3434.