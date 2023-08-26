Fairport Harbor seeking new part-time assistant zoning inspector

Aug. 26—Fairport Harbor is searching for a part-time assistant zoning inspector.

In recent years, the village filled this position by contractual services provided through the Lake County government. But that agreement has expired, and Fairport Harbor has decided to directly hire a replacement.

"The part-time assistant zoning inspector position will allow us to have a person on site at Village Hall to meet with residents and help them navigate their zoning questions," said Village Administrator Amy Cossick.

Over the past few years, the village had contracted with the Lake County Office of Planning and Community Development to supply personnel to act as Fairport Harbor's assistant zoning inspector.

After the agreement went into effect, David Radachy, the county's director of Planning and Community Development, performed duties as the village's assistant zoning inspector.

"However, as the community continues to grow, we now have a need to fill this position (with an in-house employee) to provide additional support for our zoning efforts," Cossick said. "Village Police Chief David Koran will continue to serve as our zoning inspector and handle our enforcement efforts, and the assistant zoning inspector position will manage day-to-day zoning requests."

Cossick said Radachy will still be a resource for Fairport Harbor, as he is for all communities in Lake County, as the village plans and pursues future development projects.

A job description and directions on applying for the assistant zoning inspector position can be found on Fairport Harbor Village's website. Applications and résumés from candidates must be submitted to acossick@fairportharbor.org by no later than Aug. 29.