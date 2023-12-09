Fairport Harbor seeks NOPEC grant money for two LED signs

Dec. 8—Fairport Harbor Village has confirmed that it wants to use grant money from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council to install two LED signs in the community.

Village Council, at a recent meeting, approved a motion to formally notify NOPEC that it has decided how it desires to spend approximately $30,784 in Energized Community Grant funds made available by the organization.

"NOPEC now allows us to purchase LED signs," Village Administrator Amy Cossick said, during the Nov. 21 council meeting. "We're looking to get a sign at the point to the entrance of Fairport Harbor and one in front of Village Hall."

NOPEC is a nonprofit energy aggregator that historically has offered some of the lowest rates to customers for electricity and natural gas.

The organization provides Energized Community Grants to help its member communities implement energy savings or energy infrastructure measures. Eligible projects include LED lighting; electrical upgrades; insulation; and energy-efficient windows or air conditioners.

LED signs can be programmed remotely to display interchangeable information and messages, which can be read day and night by passing motorists and pedestrians.

Fairport Harbor government wants to place one of the two LED signs in a grassy area known as "the point," which is situated at the intersection of High and East streets.

Up until few years ago, a wooden "Welcome to Fairport Harbor" sign was a fixture at the point.

But a car crashed into the sign and demolished it, and the structure was never replaced.

Fairport Harbor also wants to install an LED sign in the front of Village Hall, which is located at 220 Third St. Currently, the building's front yard has an old-fashioned sign in which letters and numbers can be arranged manually to spell out announcements and messages.

Council President Anthony Bertone asked Cossick if she had pictures of what the signs will look like.

Cossick replied that Village Council first needed to approve a motion to retain the NOPEC grant.

"This just confirms that we'd like to spend the dollars on that," Cossick said. "I have started working with a local sign company to do renderings for us. "Then I'll show council and you guys can tell me what you think."

Fairport Harbor has been a NOPEC electric and gas community since 2002.