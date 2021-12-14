Fairview Elementary School teacher arrested on child rape charges in Maury County

A Fairview Elementary School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child in Maury County.

Jonathan Ullrich, 50, was arrested on Monday by the Maury County Sheriff's Department on 21 charges. .

Williamson County Schools confirmed Tuesday the first grade teacher has been suspended without pay.

In a statement to news media, Williamson County Schools wrote the charges against Ullrich are "horrific."

Ullrich has worked in WCS since the 2003-2004 school year. He was an assistant principal between April 2004 and June 2007 and then was the principal of Longview Elementary School from its opening in 2008 until 2014.

According to a grand jury indictment provided by Maury County Circuit Criminal Court, all counts are in connection with two juveniles under age 14 and took place between 2016 and 2021. The suspect was also charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper confirmed that the juveniles involved in the case were not Fairview students.

Ullrich is a resident of Culleoka in Maury County, according to Maury County Corrections, where he is currently being held on a $200,000 bail. He has no previous criminal history with the Maury County Sheriff's Department.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 4.

