Fairview Heights man sentenced in federal court for ‘sophisticated’ bank-fraud scam

A Fairview Heights man on Friday was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for organizing what prosecutors called a “large-scale” bank fraud scheme.

Lagardo Wright, 21, led a team of co-conspirators that printed counterfeit checks, deposited them into other people’s bank accounts and withdrew the money before the banks could discover the checks were fake.

Their scheme targeted at least 10 different financial institutions causing losses of over $95,000, according to documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois.

According to charges, Wright found bank accounts to exploit by developing a network of “recruiters,” who convinced the account holders to to turn over their online banking information, including usernames, passwords, and pin numbers, in exchange for the promise of money.

Wright and his recruiters found new account holders through social media and cell phone apps. They flaunted their “success” to attract followers, posting pictures and videos of cash, expensive clothing, guns, drugs, and screenshots showing large account balances.

He and his recruiters urged their online followers to contact them if they had a valid bank account and wanted to make thousands of dollars.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge David Dugan noted that Wright committed serious crimes by leading a long-term enterprise that was sophisticated for his age.

In addition to the prison sentence, Wright was ordered spend four years on supervised release and to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

Aijeigh McShan and Cedric Sheard, two of Wright’s co-conspirators, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke J. Weissler.