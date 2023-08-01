Fairview Heights man, woman charged with animal cruelty after deceased dogs found

The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking for help in locating a man and woman accused of abandoning their dogs, who died in a locked kennel.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Amber B. Strickland, 34, and Sean M. Flynn, 49, with aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 criminal felony; and cruel treatment of animals, a Class A criminal misdemeanor.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, an officer of the Fairview Heights police responded to the 900 block of Salem Place regarding a suspicious odor, the department’s Facebook page stated.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a property owner who was inspecting his newly vacant rental property when he noticed an unusual odor. Officers inspected the property, and upon entering the property, they observed two deceased dogs locked in a kennel.

During the investigations, officers determined the dog’s owners had abandoned them when they moved out and left them alone for over a month before they were discovered. Unfortunately, the animals perished due to neglect.

A warrant has been issued for their arrest with a last known address of the 900 block of Salem Place in Fairview Heights.

Bond is set at $25,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspects had not been arrested.

The Fairview Heights Police Department did not immediately return a message to the BND for updated information.