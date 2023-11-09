Fairview Heights officers hurt in scrap with man who threatened ex-girlfriend, police say

Three Fairview Heights police officers were injured trying to subdue a man accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun.

Demarcus M. Lowery Sr., 34, of Cahokia Heights is facing three counts of resisting a police officer, a class 4 felony. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Fairview Heights Police received a 911 call from the police department parking lot on 10027 Bunkum Road at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release. The female caller said her ex-boyfriend was following her in his car and threatening her with a firearm.

Lowery then arrived at the police department lot, exited his vehicle, and approached the woman’s car. He appeared unarmed, the release stated, but yelled at the woman while also hitting her driver’s door window with his forehead.

Officers attempted to move Lowery away from the car to de-escalate the situation, but he resisted, police said.

The officers used a Taser on Lowery after a physical struggle and took him into custody, according to the release.

Three officers sustained injuries in the struggle. None of them were named by the police department. A sergeant was treated at an emergency room and later released. Lowery later refused any treatment by medical personnel.