Fairview Heights Police arrest third suspect in St. Clair Square mall shooting

Police took a third teenager into custody following a shooting at the St. Clair Square mall in Fairview Heights Thursday.

Jeremiah T. Handy, 18, and Andre Gillespie, 19, both of East St. Louis, and Ronnie K. Edmonds, 18, of Cahokia Heights, face felony charges filed by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office.

As of late Friday afternoon, police had taken both Handy and Edmonds into custody. They later took Gillespie into custody, according to an updated news release on the Fairview Heights Police Department’s website.

Fairview Heights police said officers were dispatched at about 4:18 p.m. to a call reporting that shots had been fired inside the mall. Handy and Edmonds were arrested near the scene Thursday.

Handy faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.

Edmonds was charged with obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without the required FOID card.

Gillespie was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without the required FOID card. His bond was set at $40,000.