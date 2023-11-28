Fairview Heights police investigate report of missing person, ask for public’s help

A 72-year-old man has been reported missing, the Fairview Heights Police Department said.

Harry “Tom” Hogue was last seen in the Belleville area on Nov. 12, according to an announcement from Fairview Heights.

“Hogue is known to frequent the Tow Bar in St. Jacob and Olde Bridge Inn in Caseyville in addition to convenience stores in St. Louis,” the news release stated.

Hogue is described as a white male, 5-foot-11 and weighing 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He drives a silver 2006 Mazda MPV minivan with Illinois license plate registration EH31680.

Anyone with information about Hogue is asked to call Fairview Heights Detective Ryan Teschendorf at 618-489-2134.

Harry “Tom” Hogue is known to drive a silver 2006 Mazda MPV minivan.