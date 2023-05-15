Fairview Heights woman charged with unlawfully using credit card of elderly person

A Fairview Heights woman has been arrested for allegedly using the credit card of an elderly person.

According to a release from the Shiloh Police Department, St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Clydesha F. Lipson, 35, with financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft, both Class 3 felonies.

St. Clair County Judge Leah Captain set Lipson’s bond at $30,000. Lipson is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

“We can’t really release the amount because of the criminal charges moving forward,” Shiloh Detective Sgt. Kyle Bade said Monday afternoon. “It wasn’t a small amount ... and it wasn’t a massive amount but enough for the Class 3A felony.”

Bade added Lipson and the alleged victim had a prior relationship.

“There was a relationship between them,” he said. “They knew each other. To release any more, we can’t do that due to the investigation.”

On Wednesday, May 3, Shiloh police officers were dispatched to Regions Bank located at 400 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon regarding the possible unlawful use of a credit card belonging to an elderly person.

Shiloh officers met with O’Fallon officers and bank personnel who noticed unusual activity on the victim’s bank account and notified the O’Fallon Police, who contacted the Shiloh Police due to the transactions occurring in Shiloh.

The case then was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.