Fairview man charged with making terrorist threats

Feb. 1—A Fairview man was arrested and charged with making threats of terrorist acts to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency (MECCA) 911 dispatch center on Jan. 28.

Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department (MCSD) were sent to the residence of Moses Thomas Tennant, 68, of Fairview, after MECCA dispatchers received calls in which Tennant was making threatening statements.

Tennant allegedly told dispatchers to "send police with body bags and that he didn't care if he killed us (police) and everyone on Earth, " according to the criminal complaint. He further stated to "bring it."

Upon law enforcement's arrival at his 3720 Daybrook Road property, Tennant refused to comply when deputies called for him to exit the residence.

Deputies continued to order Tennant to the door, but he instead got off his couch and onto the ground.

According to the complaint, officers then forced entry into the residence and placed Tennant under arrest.

According to Deputy Lance Kuretza's report, Tennant continued to be uncooperative and refused to walk to the deputy's cruiser, using dead weight and making deputies partially carry him at times.

Tennant was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was cleared before being arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, Kuretza stated.

The Dominion Post asked MCSD officials if Tennant had indicated what grievances, if any, led him to make threats toward law enforcement.

Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said he had no further information regarding Tennant's motives for the threats to report at this time.

Tennant is currently in custody at North Central Regional Jail. His bond is set at $25, 000. He is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.