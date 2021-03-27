Fairview man charged with wanton endangerment, assault

Mar. 27—MORGANTOWN — A Fairview man is charged with wanton endangerment and malicious or unlawful assault after he allegedly shot John Barr Jr. in the stomach, hands and feet with a shotgun on March 25.

Douglas Hapchuk, 35, is being held at the North Central Regional Jail with a bond set at $15, 000.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had about 15 to 20 small, red marks on various parts of his body consistent with BBs. Barr said he borrowed Hapchuk's black VW Jetta the night prior. Upon returning the vehicle to Hapchuk's residence, Barr alleges the suspect fired one round from a 12-gauge shotgun, striking him.

The victim said he then fled the area before tending to his injuries and calling 911. Deputies made contact with Hapchuk in his driveway, where Hapchuk denied knowledge of the incident.

Hapchuk also said, "he was not happy with people taking his vehicle without permission, " according to the complaint.

A search warrant of the residence was obtained and executed the same day, and deputies located a spent shotgun shell where Barr said Hapchuk was standing when firing the firearm.

